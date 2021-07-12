WBJEE 2021 admit cards released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's link to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2021 Admit cards: The admit cards for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2021 has been released and the exam is scheduled on July 17.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.(wbjee.nic.in)

WBJEE 2021 Admit cards: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2021. WBJEE 2021 will be tentatively held on July 17.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2021 admit card: How to download

1) Visit the official website of WBJEEB

2) Click on the link for WBJEE on the top navigation bar

3) Click on the link to download admit card for WBJEE-2021

4) Enter application number, password/application number and date of birth and security pin (as given in the image ) on the login page and click on sign in.

5) The admit card or halltickets will appear on the screen

6) Take a printout of admit card and save it too.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2021 admit card

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to UG courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

The date for results of WBJEE 2021 will be notified later.

