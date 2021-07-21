Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2021 Answer Key released on wbjee.nic.in, raise objections till July 22

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through wbjee.nic.in. The last date to raise objections is till July 22, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2021 Answer Key on July 21, 2021. The answer key can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2021 across the state.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till July 22, 2021. The OMR images and candidates responses will be published in the first week of August and again the candidates will have 2 days time to lodge their challenges.

Soon after the final answer key is released, the result will be declared as early as possible in order to make up for the lost time and to complete the admission process within the stipulated time. The counselling of candidates will be started immediately after the declaration of the result.

Direct link to download

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can check the answer keys by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 Answer Key link will be available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
wbjee wbjee result wbjeeb.nic.in

