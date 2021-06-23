WBJEE 2021 rescheduled to July 17, check new admit card release date

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been rescheduled. This decision has been taken in view of the second-wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the WBJEE board on Tuesday, WBJEE 2021 will now be conducted on Saturday, July 17. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on July 11. Candidates can check the notification at the official website of WBJEE at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

The official notification reads, ‘In view of the COVID-19 second wave pandemic situation and continued restrictions, the date of WBJEE-2021 has been rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the aspiring candidates.

‘The examination will be held on July 17, 2021, (Saturday)’, it added.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts: paper-1 ( Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and paper-2 physics & chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2021 will be tentatively available from July 12 to July 17. The date of the result will be notified later.