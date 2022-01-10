WBJEE 2022: Registration closes today at 6pm, direct link and how to apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close their online application process for WB JEE 2022 examination at 6pm on January 10, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the same now on the official website https://wbjeeb.nic.in/ .

How to register for WB JEE 2022:

1. Visit the website- https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Apply for WB JEE 2022’ link

3. Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’

4. A new page will open

5. Read all Instructions Carefully

6. Click on ‘I Agree’ to continue

7. Enter your Credentials and Click ‘Submit’

8. Candidates will be redirected to Exam Fees Payment

9. Candidates can pay online via Netbanking, Debit or Credit Cards

10. The Application Process is Complete

Candidates who have already registered can pay the examination fee online to submit the application forms. The non-refundable application fee for General candidates is Rs. 500 and the fee is Rs. 400 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-A, and OBC-B categories.

Candidates are advised to read the WB JEE 2022 information bulletin and important instructions carefully before applying.

WBJEEB will conduct an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination tentatively on April 23, 2022.

The examination will be held for admission in undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in different universities, Government colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes of West Bengal for the academic year 2022-23.