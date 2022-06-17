WBJEE 2022 Result declared, link will be active at 4 pm

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17. The results will be officially announced at 2:30 p.m. at a press conference. Students who took the test can see their results after 4 p.m. on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjee.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 and the final answer kay was announced on June 16.

This year a total of 1.1 lakh candidates have registered for the WBJEE 2022. A total of 81,393 candidates appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam. This year 80132 students passed the WBJEE 2022 examination.

WBJEE result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2022 tab

Find and click on the link for WBJEE-2022 result

Login with your application number and password or other required credentials

Submit and view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

