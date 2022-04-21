WBJEE 2022: Students demand postponement, say dates clashing with boards

West Bengal students are demanding postponement of the state-level Joint Entrance Examination – WBJEE 2022 – saying the dates are clashing with their board exams.

WBJEE 2022 will take place on April 30, three days after the completion of West Bengal Class 12 board exams. WB 12th exams are scheduled for April 2 to 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WBJEE 2022 falls in between ISC and CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams. ISC exams are scheduled for April 26 to June 13 and CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams will be held from April 26 to June 15.

Here’s what students are saying:

“We are facing many problems because of the date of WBJEE examination as its date is clashing with ISC,CBSE and WB board exams. Please take any action as soon as possible. We demand postponement of WBJEE for 15 to 20 days which is genuine. @MamataOfficial,” one student tweeted with #PostponeWBJEE2022 .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please postpone wbjee exam the ISC exam is directly clashing with wbjee exam dates. Wbbse board's board exams are getting over on 27th April there's just 3 days preparation time. Moreover there's cbse exam dated on 2nd may,” added another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please POSTPONE WBJEE for atleast a week as we the students are facing difficulty to cope up with wbjee preparation and boards preparation at the same time. Please kindly appeal to it. It's a request @MamataOfficial #PostponeWBJEE2022,” Sm Mukherjee tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WBJEE 2022 has already been postponed once. The test was previously scheduled for April 23, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON