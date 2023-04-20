WBJEE 2023 Admit Card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2023 Admit Card on April 20, 2023. Candidates who will appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card

The admit card has per the timetable issued by the Board on website will be available from April 20 to April 30, 2023. The WBJEE exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The details about answer key and results will be notified by the Board later. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.