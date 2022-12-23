Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:59 AM IST

WBJEEB has begun the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has begun the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The last date for the submission of the application form is January 20. Candidates can apply online through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their application form from January 22 to January 24. Candidates can download the admit card for WBJEE 2023 is April 20.

The WBJEE 2023 examination will be held on April 30 in two shifts from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2023

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form and take theprintout for future reference.

