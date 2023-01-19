WBJEE 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow, apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will end the registration process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 tomorrow, January 20. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes to their applications till January 24. WBJEE 2023 admit cards will be available for download on April 20. The WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The application cost is Rs500 for general candidates and Rs400 for SC/ST/OBCA/OBC-B candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply

WBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference

