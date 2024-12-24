WBJEE 2025 information bulletin released, check marking scheme, application fee

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the information bulletin for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. Candidates can download it from wbjeeb.nic.in or use the link below. WBJEE 2025 information bulletin has been released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Download WBJEE 2025 information bulletin.

The state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses is tentatively scheduled for April 27, 2025.

WBJEE 2025 application fee is ₹500 for general male, ₹400 for general female and ₹300 for third gender candidates.

SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates, the application fee is ₹400. For female candidates of these categories, the fee is ₹300 and for third gender candidates, it is ₹200.

There are two papers in the entrance examination. Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on April 27. The second paper (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who appear for both papers will be eligible for both general merit list (GMR) and the pharmacy merit list (PMR), making them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who take only the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only. Candidates appearing for only paper 1 are not eligible for any rank.

WBJEE 2025: Marking scheme

Subject Category-1 Each question carries 1 mark (-ve marks =-1/4) Category-2 Each question carries 2 marks (-ve marks =- 1/2) Category-3 Each question carries 2 marks (No -ve mark) Total questions Total marks Mathematics 50 15 10 75 100 Physics 30 5 5 40 50 Chemistry 30 5 5 40 50

WBJEE 2025 will be an offline examination, taken on OMR sheers. Candidates must indicate their responses to questions by darkening the appropriate circle using a blue or black ballpoint pen. Candidates are not required to bring the pen on their own as it will be provided by the WBJEEB.

Any other kind of marking such as filling the circle/bubble incompletely, filling with pencil, cross mark, tick mark, dot mark, circular mark, overwriting, scratching, erasing, white ink(prohibited), marking outside the circle/bubble etc. may lead to wrong/partial/ambiguous reading of the response.

For more details about WBJEE 2025, candidates can check the board's official website.