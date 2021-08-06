Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE final answer key 2021 released on wbjee.nic.in, results expected soon
competitive exams

WBJEE final answer key 2021 released on wbjee.nic.in, results expected soon

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2021 final answer key on Thursday
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:35 PM IST
. The final answer key can be checked by the candidates on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.(wbjee.nic.in)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2021 final answer key on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The final answer key can be checked by the candidates on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2021 across the state.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2021 answer key

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can check the answer keys by following the steps given below:

• Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on "final answer keys WBJEE-2021" link on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the release of final answer key, results of WBJEE 2021 are expected soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee answer keys wbjee rank card
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable

Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch

Orca beached at a shore in Alaska gets help from good Samaritans

Human uses dog’s favourite words on pretend call, her reaction is pure delight
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP