WBJEE final answer key 2021 released on wbjee.nic.in, results expected soon

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2021 final answer key on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The final answer key can be checked by the candidates on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2021 across the state.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2021 answer key

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can check the answer keys by following the steps given below:

• Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on "final answer keys WBJEE-2021" link on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the release of final answer key, results of WBJEE 2021 are expected soon.