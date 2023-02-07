WBJEE JECA 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will end the registration process for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA 2023) on February 8. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WBJEEB will conduct the common entrance test JECA-2023 on July 8.

WBJEE JECA 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for General candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.

Direct link to apply

WBJEEB JECA-2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form and pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

WBJEEB conducts Common Entrance Test (JECA2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 to Master of Computer Application (MCA) Courses in different Universities, Government Institutes as well as Self Financing Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON