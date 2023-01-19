Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in

Published on Jan 19, 2023 06:38 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has activated the application correction window for the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2023. Candidates can corrections in their applications till January 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The online Registration for JELET-2023 ended on January 17, 2023.

The Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., and B.Pharm. courses (JELET) will be conducted on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

WB JELET 2022 application form: Know how to apply

Visit WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Correction in JELET - 2023 Application Form (Till 20/01/2023: 11:59 PM)'.

Login using the application number and password.

Make changes in your JELET 2023 applications.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

WBJEEB will conduct JELET-202for admission in the academic session 2023-24 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

