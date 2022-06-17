WBJEE result 2022 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the state-level engineering entrance examination WBJEE 2022 on June 17. The results were formally announced at a press conference set at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the test can see their results at 4:00 pm on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjee.in.

Here's the direct link to check WBJEE 2022 result

WBJEE result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Login with your application number and password or other required credentials.

Submit and view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet

Take printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the WBJEE can then apply for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses through the counselling procedure.

