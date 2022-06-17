WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result releasing today
WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared today, June 17, 2022. West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result will be announced at 2.30pm and will be available on wbjeeb.nic.in after 4 pm.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 08:22 AM IST
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce results of the state-level engineering entrance examination – WBJEE 2022 on June 17. Students who appeared in the exam can download their marks sheets after 4 pm on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjee.in. Results will be declared officially at a press conference scheduled for 2:30 pm.
To check WBJEE results, candidates have to login with their application number and password. Here are the steps to follow:
How to check WBJEE result 2022
- Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Click on the WBJEE 2022 tab.
- Find and click on the link for WBJEE-2022 result.
- Login with your application number and password or other required credentials.
- Submit and view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet. Take a printout of the result page.
After WBJEE results, candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses through the counselling process.
More details on WBJEE 2022 counselling will be published along with results.