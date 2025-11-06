West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM. Candidates who have appeared for the exam mentioned above can download the provisional key through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM out at wbjeeb.in

The objection window has also opened on the official website. As per the official notice, if any candidate e is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before November 7, 2025 (upto 11.59 p.m.) for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

Candidate’s question booklet number is also displayed. If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she must inform the same to WBJEEB by email to wbjeeb@gmail.com within the above date and time.

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

2. Click on the answer key link for the respective exam.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

