WBJEEB JECA-2023 registration to begin on January 27, apply at wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA 2023) on January 27. Candidates will be able to apply online at wbjeeb.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023.

WBJEEB will conduct the common entrance test JECA-2023 on July 8, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 application fee: The application fee for JECA-2023 is Rs. 500 for General candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have Passed/appeared in Undergraduate Level/ final Semester Examination.

WBJEEB JECA-2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form and pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take printout for future reference.

For more details visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

