West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can find the direct link to download hall ticket on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The examination will be held on October 18, 2025 for two papers. Paper 1 will be held for 11 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Paper-II is for admission in BHA course only and Paper-I is for other courses.

All questions will be of Multiple- Choice Question (MCQ) type, with four answer options. Time for each paper is 1½ hours. The questions will be in both English and Bengali language (except Basic English, Logical Reasoning and General Knowledge).

Direct link to download WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.