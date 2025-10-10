WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can find the direct link to download hall ticket on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The examination will be held on October 18, 2025 for two papers. Paper 1 will be held for 11 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Paper-II is for admission in BHA course only and Paper-I is for other courses.
All questions will be of Multiple- Choice Question (MCQ) type, with four answer options. Time for each paper is 1½ hours. The questions will be in both English and Bengali language (except Basic English, Logical Reasoning and General Knowledge).