WBPSC 2021 Prelims 2021 date out, admit cards to be available from August 6

WBPSC 2021 Prelims date 2021:West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the examination schedule for the WBPCS Prelims 2021 examination. The examination will be held on Sunday, August 22 from 12 Noon to 2.30pm.

The examination will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. Candidates who have registered for the WBPCS exam can check the schedule at wbpsc.gov.in

The official notification on the website of WBPCS reads, "It is notified that the above-mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 22nd August 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M".

The Admit cards regarding the same will be available on Commission’s website from August 6, 2021.

The preliminary exam will consist of only one paper i.e. General Studies.

The objective type question will consist of 200 MCQs for 200 marks. The examination will be for two and a half hours.

NOTE: Calculator, mobile phones and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned in the campus of the examination hall.