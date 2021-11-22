Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card today, here's how to download
competitive exams

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card today, here's how to download

WBPSC will release the admit card on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their registration details.
WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card, here's how to download(WBPSC)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for the assistant engineer preliminary exam which is scheduled to be held on November 28. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC admit card direct link

“The candidates can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has informed candidates.

WBPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, wbpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Download the admit card

“In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” the WBPSC has added.

The exam is being held to select Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. recruitment drive
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP