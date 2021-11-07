Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22
competitive exams

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22

WBPSC will release assistant prelims admit card on November 22. The exam will be held in a single shift on November 28.
WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22(WBPSC)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit card of the assistant engineer exam scheduled to be held on November 28, will be released on November 22 at 11.30 am, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has said.

The exam is being held to select Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal.

“The candidates can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has informed candidates.

Candidates who face any sort of inconvenience can contact the Commission. “In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” the WBPSC has added.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FSSAI direct recruitment 2021: Know about selection process

Himachal Pradesh HPAS main written exam from Dec 15: HPPSC

NIOS vocational, D.El.Ed offline exam registration open

HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam admit card today
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP