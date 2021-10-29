WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts released on wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts. Candidates can check the official exam schedule on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Industrial Chemist and Assistant Superintendent posts examination will be conducted on November 27, 2021 and Geo-Physical Assistant, District Organiser of Physical Education and Preparatory School Mistress post exam will be conducted on December 4, 2021. The examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card for the preliminary screening test from the commission’s website on and from November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2021 respectively.

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021: How to download

To download the complete schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notice.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the exam is being conducted.