Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced
competitive exams

WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:55 PM IST
WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced(PTI)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal judicial service final exam will be held from October 27 to November 8, the state public service commission, WBPSC, has said in official notification. The admit cards of all candidates who are eligible for this exam will be released on October 8, it has also said.

“The examination in Compulsory and Optional subjects will be held from 27th October to 8 th November, 2021 ( except 31st October, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th November, 2021 ) at Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata,” the WBPSC has said in the notice.

The detailed exam programme and the admit card will be released on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in. “There will be no arrangements for issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has said.

Selection to West Bengal judicial services is done through three successive stages: preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

A total of 14 posts in civil judge (junior division) will be filled through this exam.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced

JEE Advanced 2021: First shift exam paper analysis, students' reaction

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28

J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP