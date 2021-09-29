Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBPSC judicial service prelims exam final answer key out

WBPSC has released the final answer key of the judicial service preliminary exam which was held on September 12. The final answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:33 PM IST
WBPSC judicial service prelims exam final answer key out(HT file)

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), on September 29, has released the final answer key of the judicial service preliminary exam which was held on September 12. The final answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC final answer key

“Final Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following table, are hereby published for information and guidance of everyone concerned,” the Commission has said.

The preliminary answer key was released on September 24.

Selection to West Bengal judicial services is done through three successive stages: preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

A total of 14 posts in civil judge (junior division) will be filled through this exam.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for interview.

“The names of the candidates called to personality test and those recommended for appointment will be published provisionally subject to determination of eligibility of the candidates in all respects and verification of original certificates etc.,” the Commission has said.

wbpsc
