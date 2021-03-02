WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed various recruitment examinations till May 15, 2021. A notice in this regard has been uploaded on the commission's official website.

The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.

"The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State," reads the official notification.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2021.

"All concerned are requested to visit to the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates on the examination schedule," further reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: