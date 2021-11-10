Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC releases civil service main exam 2020 answer keys
competitive exams

WBPSC releases civil service main exam 2020 answer keys

WBPSC exam answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.
WBPSC releases civil service main exam 2020 answer keys(WBPSC)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys of the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination,2020. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC answer key

The exam was held on August 29.

WBPSC answer key: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads, " Answer Key Of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Etc.(Main) Examination,2020 [Advertisement No. 22/2019]" under 'What's new' section on the homepage.
  • A new page will appear on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

These are the final answer keys of the exam. “Final Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following table, are hereby published for information and guidance of everyone concerned,” the Commission has said in the official notification.

Topics
wbpsc
