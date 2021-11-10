WBPSC releases civil service main exam 2020 answer keys

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys of the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination,2020. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on August 29.

WBPSC answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, " Answer Key Of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Etc.(Main) Examination,2020 [Advertisement No. 22/2019]" under 'What's new' section on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

These are the final answer keys of the exam. “Final Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following table, are hereby published for information and guidance of everyone concerned,” the Commission has said in the official notification.

