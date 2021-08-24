West Bengal civil services 2019 interview rescheduled, check details

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The interview of W.B.C.S (Exe) etc Examination, 2019 (Group-C) has been rescheduled, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified. The interviews which were earlier scheduled on August 27 and August 31 will now be held on September 7 and 8, the Commission has said.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021
Details regarding the change in the interview schedule are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the answer key of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination (Preliminary), 2021. The exam was held on August 22. "All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021", reads the official notification. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date, the notification adds.

For the convenience of the candidates, Kolkata metro had run special trains on exam day.

