West Bengal JECA admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

West Bengal JECA admit cards 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card of the Joint Entrance Test for admission into Masters of Computer Applications course (JECA) 2021-22.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:32 PM IST
West Bengal JECA admit cards 2021: The JECA admit card-2021 can be checked and downloaded from the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in/jeca.(wbjeeb.in/jeca )

The JECA-2021 examination is scheduled to be held on August 28. Mathematics paper test is scheduled to be conducted from 11am to 1pm, while aptitude paper test is scheduled to be held from 2pm to 3pm.

Direct link to download WB JECA exam 2021 admit card

How to download WB JECA 2021 admit cards :

Visit the JECA page of the official website of WBJEEB at www.wbjeeb.in/jeca

Click on the link for download of WB JECA admit card-2021

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials as required and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

