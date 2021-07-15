West Bengal Judicial Service examination 2021: Application process begins

West Bengal Public Service Commission has invited applications for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2021. The application process began on Wednesday, July 14. The last date to apply is August 5 till midnight. The last date to submit the fee through offline mode is August 6. However, the Challan must be generated by August 5 positively.

The West Bengal Judicial Service examination will be held in three stages i.e. Preliminary examination(MCQ), Final Examination ( Conventional Type- Written), and Personal Test.

The Preliminary examination will be held in September 2021, the final examination will be held in October 2021. The Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies out of which 9 are anticipated and 5 are clear.

Age Limit: The candidates appearing for the above-mentioned examination should not be less than 23 years old and not more than 35 years old

Eligibility Criteria: A degree in law from a State or Central recognised University or Institution.

The candidate should be enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of any Indian state or union territory. The candidate should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali( not necessary for those whose first language is Nepali).

Application Fee: Candidates have to pay ₹210 as the application fee plus service charge.

SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities(PWD) having a Physical Disability of 40% or above are not required to pay the application fee.

NOTE: No exemption of fee is available for the candidates from other states.

For any kind of assistance, the candidate may contact the following numbers given below from 11 am to 4 pm

( 033 ) 2262-4181, ( 033 ) 4003- 5104( for offline payment) and ( 033 ) 2419-7715,( 033 ) 24198187,( 033 ) 2466-1540