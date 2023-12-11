West Bengal Lady Constable 2023 PMT/PET admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the PMT/PET admit card for the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police. Candidates who will appear for the PMT/PET can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download their PMT/PET admit card using their application number and date of birth.

West Bengal Lady Constable 2023 PMT/PET admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result of the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police - 2023 was announced on December 1, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

West Bengal Lady Constable 2023 PMT/PET will be conducted from December 18 to December 23.

“Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET”, reads the official notification.

West Bengal Lady Constable 2023 PMT/PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Download e-Admit card for PMT & PET”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the notification here.