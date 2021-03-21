With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MP exam

Four coronavirus-positive persons on Sunday answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam at a special centre for them with a team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donning the role of invigilators, an official said.

The four candidates wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in the Moti Tabela area here and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance, COVID -19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar told PTI.

Another official said the separate centre at Mata Jija Bai College will be used for COVID-19 patients answering the MPPSC final tests that started here on Sunday and will go on till March 26.