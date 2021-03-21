Home / Education / Competitive Exams / With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MP exam
The four candidates wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in the Moti Tabela area here and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance, COVID -19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar told PTI.
PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four coronavirus-positive persons on Sunday answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam at a special centre for them with a team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donning the role of invigilators, an official said.

Another official said the separate centre at Mata Jija Bai College will be used for COVID-19 patients answering the MPPSC final tests that started here on Sunday and will go on till March 26.

