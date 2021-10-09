Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC
competitive exams

Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC

"Never give up." So goes an old adage. Virtually crystallising the old saying into reality, a 29-year-old woman officer, belonging to West Champaran district, has made a hat trick in the 65th edition of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), securing the position deputy collector that she longed for in last three consecutive attempts.
Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bettiah

"Never give up." So goes an old adage. Virtually crystallising the old saying into reality, a 29-year-old woman officer, belonging to West Champaran district, has made a hat trick in the 65th edition of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), securing the position deputy collector that she longed for in last three consecutive attempts.

Posted in East Champaran as labour enforcement officer (LEO), Julie Kumari has come to occupy 30th ranks in BPSC examination result declared on Thursday. "Every individual is his/her brand ambassador and largely responsible for the image the society carries about him) her. Complacency is certainly the beginning of an end," said the woman officer, who secured 754 ranks in 63rd edition of BPSC, as the biggest motivator for consecutive attempts in the BPSC examination.

A resident of Bettiah, headquarters of West Champaran district, Julie opted for the competitive examination after her graduation in computer science from BHU in 2015, preceded by matriculation from Saraswati Shishu Vidhya Mandir school in Bettiah. In her first attempt, she cleared BPSC (63rd attempt) and appointed as labour enforcing officer (LEO) at Motihari in 2020. "In the second attempt, I secured the position of revenue officer and waiting for the appointment before the result (65th) arrived at," said Julie.

RELATED STORIES

Julie's efforts have received another acknowledgement as well. She was decorated with citation on the occasion 75th Independence Day for the work done, said officials.

"She is always recognised as fortnight and dedicated officer in administrative circle," Rakesh Ranjan, labour superintendent, East Champaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bpsc bpsc 65th exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC recommends 31 names for Joint Sec, Director, Deputy posts in GOI ministries

AIIMS First MBBS Exam 2021: Time table released, registration ends on Oct 20

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here 

NEET PG Score Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP