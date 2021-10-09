Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC

"Never give up." So goes an old adage. Virtually crystallising the old saying into reality, a 29-year-old woman officer, belonging to West Champaran district, has made a hat trick in the 65th edition of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), securing the position deputy collector that she longed for in last three consecutive attempts.

Posted in East Champaran as labour enforcement officer (LEO), Julie Kumari has come to occupy 30th ranks in BPSC examination result declared on Thursday. "Every individual is his/her brand ambassador and largely responsible for the image the society carries about him) her. Complacency is certainly the beginning of an end," said the woman officer, who secured 754 ranks in 63rd edition of BPSC, as the biggest motivator for consecutive attempts in the BPSC examination.

A resident of Bettiah, headquarters of West Champaran district, Julie opted for the competitive examination after her graduation in computer science from BHU in 2015, preceded by matriculation from Saraswati Shishu Vidhya Mandir school in Bettiah. In her first attempt, she cleared BPSC (63rd attempt) and appointed as labour enforcing officer (LEO) at Motihari in 2020. "In the second attempt, I secured the position of revenue officer and waiting for the appointment before the result (65th) arrived at," said Julie.

Julie's efforts have received another acknowledgement as well. She was decorated with citation on the occasion 75th Independence Day for the work done, said officials.

"She is always recognised as fortnight and dedicated officer in administrative circle," Rakesh Ranjan, labour superintendent, East Champaran.