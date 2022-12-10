XAT 2023 registration process ends on December 11, get link to apply

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will end the registration process for XAT 2023 on December 11. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at xatonline.in.

The XAT 2023 examination will be conducted on January 8, 2023 from 2 pm to 5: 10 pm.

The XAT 2023 registration fee is ₹2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of ₹200.

Direct link to apply

XAT registration form 2023: How to apply

Follow the steps below to fill XAT 2023 application form:

Visit the official website of XAT, xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Register 2023’ tab and enter your name, mobile number, and email ID, select state, choose a password and then submit login credentials.

Next, click on the ‘Go to application form’ tab and fill in all the required details.

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the XAT application form for future reference.

