Xavier School of Management will end the registration process for XAT 2024 on October 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Xavier Aptitude Test can do it through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT 2024: Registration ends on October 25, apply at xatonline.in

The mock test will be conducted on October 28, 2023. The last date to register through XAT is November 30, 2023. The admit card can be downloaded from December 20, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on January 7, 2024 in single shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

XAT 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹2100/-. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes needs to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Indian Candidates applying for GMP through GMAT will have to pay Rs. 2500/- and NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT will have to pay Rs. 5000/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more information, visit the official website.

