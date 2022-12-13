XLRI’s XAT 2023 Registrations Up by 25%, Crosses 98,000 Applicants

The number of people who registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) has gone up by around 25% this year to 98,242. A total of 63.78% of male candidates and 36.21% of female candidates have applied for the XAT 2023. XAT 2023 registration ended on December 11.

XAT 2023 will be conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Sunday, January 08, 2023. XAT 2023 examination will be held in the computer-based mode in a single session of 3 hours and 10 minutes duration across the country. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for XAT 2023 from December 26th onwards. XAT 2023 result will be announced on January 31, 2023.

“This year there has been unprecedented registration for XAT 2023 - which is around 98,242 and the increase is 25% from last year," said Dr Vishwa Ballabh, Convener of XAT and XLRI I Jamshedpur Admission Chair.

Following an 11% increase in CAT 2022 registration numbers, this substantial growth in XAT 2023 applicants numbers is good news for management education, according to the press release.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a mandatory entrance exam for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campus. Apart from XLRI, XAT scores are accepted by 160+ MBA colleges including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes, GIM Goa among others.

