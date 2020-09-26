e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Congress urges Assam CM to retain chapter on Nehru’s policies in class 12 syllabus

Congress urges Assam CM to retain chapter on Nehru’s policies in class 12 syllabus

The chapters were excluded by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to reduce the students’ load by 30 per cent on account of the loss of academic schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file )
         

Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Friday urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to retain the chapters on the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies in the class 12 syllabus.

Nehru’s policies, the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Ayodhya dispute, Gujarat riots, women empowerment, minority rights, the Mandal Commission report and the first three general elections are some of the topics that have been excluded from the class 12 syllabus of the state board.

The chapters were excluded by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to reduce the students’ load by 30 per cent on account of the loss of academic schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Sonowal, Saikia stated that any move to ease the workload of students is welcome in the abnormal situation created by COVID-19.

“However, the choice of which chapters to drop is questionable,” the senior Congress leader said.

Saikia cited the instances of chapters relating to the nation-building policies of Nehru, his foreign policies, and the ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign initiated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi being excluded.

Saikia said that a concerted campaign is going on by a certain section over the past few years to tarnish the image of Nehru and deny his contribution to the nation.

“There is ground to suspect that this force is behind the AHSEC’s decision to drop chapters about Pandit Nehru from the curriculum. As such, the AHSEC needed to be directed to drop some other chapters and retain those on Nehru and his policies,” he added.

tags
top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In