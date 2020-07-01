e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CSBC postpones PET of all Bihar constable recruitments, check details here

CSBC postpones PET of all Bihar constable recruitments, check details here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for advt 02/2019 Bihar Police Constable, 03/2019 Bihar Home Guard driver constable and 04/2019 Bihar mobile squad constable recruitments.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:45 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC postpones PET of all constable recruitment
CSBC postpones PET of all constable recruitment
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for advt 02/2019 Bihar Police Constable, 03/2019 Bihar Home Guard driver constable and 04/2019 Bihar mobile squad constable recruitments. The CSBC PET was scheduled to be held on July 3, 6 and 15, respectively. The test has been postponed till July 31. However, the exact date will be notified in the due course of time.

CSBC has already released the admit card for these PET on the official website. Candidates will have to bring the same admit card to the test centre whenever the tests will be conducted.New admit card will not be issued, the board informed.

The official notice can be found at the website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will recruit 11,880 sipahi (constable) under advertisement number 02/2019, 98 home guard constable drivers through advertisement number 03/2019 and 496 mobile squad constable driverunder advt number 04/2019.

Check official notice of postponement here

top news
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Tamil Nadu custodial death eyewitness says victims were beaten all night
Tamil Nadu custodial death eyewitness says victims were beaten all night
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In