Dassault to collaborate on aeronautics with Pune college

The long-term partnership comprises the launch of the first ‘Network of Excellence’ and ‘Aeronautical Integrated Design from Engineering to Maintenance’, according to a statement.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Pune
Dassault Aviation to collaborate on aeronautics with College of Engineering Pune.
Dassault Aviation to collaborate on aeronautics with College of Engineering Pune. (REUTERS)
         

Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale fighter aircraft, on Thursday announced a collaboration with the famed College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) for a strategic partnership on skill development.

The long-term partnership comprises the launch of the first ‘Network of Excellence’ and ‘Aeronautical Integrated Design from Engineering to Maintenance’, according to a statement.

This Network of Excellence would contribute to the development of training, research and entrepreneurship in the strategic civil and military aeronautical fields in India.

Such a partnership will benefit from the advanced technology, knowledge and knowhow developed by Dassault Aviation over a century of its aeronautical experience.

The partnership would comprise programmes and exchanges between the CoEP and Dassault Aviation’s French academic partners, ISAE-ENSMA and ESTIA.

The partnership will also boost the vibrant global partnership between India and France in the field of higher education.

A ‘Curriculum of Excellence’ will be implemented to prepare students for aeronautical challenges in India, with a ‘French touch’ acquired through academic semesters at Dassault Aviation academic partners in France and internships at the aircraft manufacturer’s plants.

The Dassault Aviation has created a ‘Dassault Skill Academy’ for global training and education initiatives intended to serve better the requirements of the global aerospace industry, ranging from design to production and in-service support and maintenance, in terms of highly qualified manpower, throughout the entire spectrum of educational levels from vocational to higher education.

“With this partnership, Dassault Aviation reaffirms its committed support to the global skill development and ‘Skill India’ initiative of the government of India and its dedication at contributing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative through India’s youth professional fulfilment,” said the statement.

The new initiatives were announced to mark the 2nd Knowledge Summit organised by Institut Francais en Inde, at Saint-Cloud, France on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:48 IST

