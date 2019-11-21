Delhi District Court admit card for personal assistant exam 2019 released at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Delhi District Court has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of Personal Assistant on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card online at, delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Earlier on September 14, 2019, Delhi District Court had released an examination schedule for the posts of senior personal assistant, personal assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant and Data entry operator on its official website. As per the notice, the computer-based examination for the post of Personal Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on November 25, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment Notice - Admit Card for the Post of Personal Assistant’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.