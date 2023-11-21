DSSSB recruitment 2023: Application begins for 863 Pharmacist and other posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the application process for 863 Pharmacist Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in till December 20.

Application fee exempt for female candidates and certain categories

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 863 vacancies.

Pharmacist (Homeopathy): 44 Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III) (CARDIOLOGY / CTS / NEUROLOGY / NEUROSURGERY / RESPIRATORY LAB / EEG / EMG / ERG / CCU / ICU / POW / CCI ): 15 Junior Radiotherapy Technician: 2 Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis: 1 Sub Station Attendant (Grade II) [ Reserved for Male Only ]: 90 Asstt. Electric Fitter: 53 Junior District Staff Officer / Junior Instructor (Home Guard) / Instructor Civil Defence: 12 Draftsman:1 Wireless / Radio Operators: 1 Scientific Assistant: 1 Senior Laboratory Assistant: 3 Junior Lab Assistant: 7 Preservation Supervisor: 1 Assistant Microphotographist :1 Xerox Operator : 1 Junior Librarian :1 Book Binder: 2 Library Attendant: 1 Nurse Grade – A: 90 Special Education Teacher: 22 Architectural Assistant: 6 Physiotherapist: 5 Assistant Dietician: 1 Radiographer: 5 Computer Lab / IT Assistant: 22 Operation Theatre Assistant: 7 Dental Hygienist : 3 OT Assistant for Veterinary Hospital: 1 Plaster Assistant: 1 Assistant Section Officer: 13 Foreman (Works): 2 Laboratory Attendant: 37 Chlorinator Operator: 7 Scientific Assistant (Chemistry): 7 Assistant Information Officer: 3 Manager: 20 Work Assistant (Horticulture): 3 Draftsman Gr. III: 7 Librarian: 1 Assistant Superintendent: 19 Matron: 62 Warder: 271 Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry): 5 Electrical Overseer / Sub-Inspector : 8

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: There is a ₹100 application fee. The application cost is exempt for female candidates and those from the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman categories.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.