DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University admission process to begin online today, check important dates here

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University admission process to begin online today, check important dates here

The registration process for admissions to Delhi University’s various undergraduate, postgraduate, Mphil, and PhD courses is set to begin on Saturday.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:01 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
DU Admissions 2020: The registration process for admissions to Delhi University’s various undergraduate, postgraduate, Mphil, and PhD courses is set to begin on Saturday. Applicants can visit the university’s registration portal on Saturday and register for the courses.

Last year, the online registration process took place between May 30 and June 22 and the first cut-off was announced on June 28. The admission process has been delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The DU registration portal will open on Saturday and applicants can register till July 4. Students will be given a second chance to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces its results,” a member of the admission committee said, requesting anonymity.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, CBSE had rescheduled all its remaining Class 12 exams. The exams of 12 major subjects are now scheduled to take place between July 1 and 15. However, while hearing a plea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has asked the board to consider alternatives like marking students based on internal assessments instead of exams during the pandemic. “We are not sure about the cut-off date since we don’t know when CBSE results will be declared. As per the tentative plans, students will get about 10 days to enter their marks following CBSE results. The first cut-off will be released a week later,” a DU official said, requesting anonymity.

