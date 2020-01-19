DU Recruitment 2020: Dyal Singh college to fill 94 vacancies of Assistant Professor, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:40 IST

Dyal Singh College, Delhi University has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors in various departments on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at du.ac.in on or before January 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 94 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments. Out of which, one vacancy is for Bengali, 4 for botany, 21 for commerce, 7 for computer science, 10 for economics, 2 for EVS, 2 for geography, 1 for Hindi, 15 for maths, 1 for history, 3 for philosophy, 14 for physics, 1 for political science, and 3 each for Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and zoology.

Educational Qualifications:

1.A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2.Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

OR

3.The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the world University ranking.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.