ADA recruitment 2023: Walk-In Interviews for Project Assistant-1 on Sept 4, 7, 11, 14

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited applications for walk-in interviews for the post of Project Assistant-1. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on September 4, September 7, September 7, September 11 and September 14. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of ADA at www.ada.gov.in.

ADA Invites Applications for Project Assistant-1 Post, Walk-In Interviews on Sept 4, 7, 11, 14

ADA recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of which 23 vacancies are for Mechanical/ Production Engineering/ Metallurgical/Material Science & Engineering, 2 vacancies are for Aeronautical / Aerospace Engineering, 2 vacancies are for Civil Engineering, 25 vacancies are for Computer Science / Info Tech / Info Science and 48 vacancies are for Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation.

ADA recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years. Age relaxation is allowed for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC as per rules.

Interview Venue: Candidates are invited to attend the Walk-In Interview on the specified dates as mentioned above at: ADA Campus-2, Suranjandas Road, New Thippasandra Post, Bengaluru – 560 075. Candidates may report to the venue on the specified dates (as applicable to their Subject) between 08:30 to 11:00 AM for registration & verification of documents. No candidates will be allowed to register after 11 a.m.

