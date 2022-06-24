Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agnipath Scheme 2022: Indian Army to recruit Angiveers from July, details here

Indian Army to recruit Agniveers through Agnipath Scheme 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Army will recruit Agniveers through Agnipath Scheme 2022. The recruitment process will begin from July 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can apply through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the position can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. The date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. The admit card for the CEE for the rally fit candidates will be issued at Rally site itself.

Other Details

Candidate must carry their AADHAR Card which will be authenticated biometrically at the Rally Site. Ensure AADHAR details are matching with the details mentioned in the documents and the Online Application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Army.

