Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 2800 posts, how to apply

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has begun the application process for Agniveer SSR recruitment 2022 from Friday i.e July 15, 2022.

Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2800 vacancies. Only a total of 560 vacancies are for females. The application window will close on July 22, 2022.

Training

Training for the course will commence in November 2022, at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Educational Qualification

The required educational qualification is that the candidate should be Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age limit

Candidates should be born between Nov 1, 1999 and April 30, 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Examination fee

The examination fee is Rs.250 for all the candidates.

Selection process

The selection will be conducted in three levels- written exams, Physical fitness test (PFT) and medical test. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and physical fitness test. The shortlisted candidates will be later called for recruitment medical test.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on “Current opportunities”

Register and Login

Click on the link against the SSR post

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit the form and save for future purposes