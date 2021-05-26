AGVB Recruitment: AGVPT invites applications for director, faculty & other posts

Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust (AGVPT) has invited applications for the posts of Director, faculty, office assistant, and attendant on contract basis for Rural Self-Employment Institutes (RSETI). The application process is underway.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format by Registered/speed post at the following address:

The Chairman

Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank

Head Office, Bhangagarh

Guwahati – 781005

The application form should reach the AGVPT on or before June 15.

Vacancy details: Director-5; Faculty-5; Office Assistant-5; Attendant-4

Consolidated Salary per month:

For Director : ₹30,000

For Faculty : ₹20,000

For Office Assistant : ₹12,000

For Attendant: ₹8,000

Age limit :

For the post of Director - Max 62 years as of April 1, 2021

For the posts of faculty, office assistant, and attendant, the age limit is 22 to 40 years as of April 1, 2021

Selection Process :

For the post of Director and Faculty selection will be based on Personal interview, demonstration/ presentation.

For the post of Assistant and attendant selection will be based on personal interviews.

The Bank may conduct a Computer proficiency test for Faculty and Office Assistant post to assess their Computer capabilities. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for interview.

Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details on the official website of AGVB at https://www.agvbank.co.in/