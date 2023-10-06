AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023: Apply for Group C non-faculty posts from today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will begin the application process for 233 Group C non-faculty posts on October 6. The deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

AIIMS Bhopal starts application process for 233 Group C non-faculty posts

Candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs1200. The application fee is ₹600 for SC, ST, and PwBD.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 233 Group C non-faculty posts.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023 examination pattern: Candidates will have to score a minimum of 35% marks in the CBT for inclusion in the order of merit. The duration of the CBT examination will be 90 minutes. The total number of MCQs will be 100. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

On the homepage, click on the apply link for Advertisement for recruitment of Group-C Non-faculty posts on direct recruitment basis at AIIMS, Bhopal

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.