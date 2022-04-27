AIIMS Bhopal recruitment: Apply for 159 vacancies, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited applications for 159 vacancies of Senior Resident (Non Academic) purely on temporary basis on Aims Bhopal. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is May 15.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

“The appointments for the posts of Senior Residents shall be for a maximum period of 3 years as per the Residency Scheme 1992, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India," reads the official notification.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 159 vacancies of Senior Resident.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment age limit: The candidates age should not be more than 45 years as on the date of interview.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment selection process: Selection will be based on the Written Test/Interview or both, as per the decision of the Institute authority.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for the General/OBC category and ₹1200 for the EWS /SC/ST/category.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in

On the homepage click on the vacancy tab

Click on the apply link given against the Advertisement

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

