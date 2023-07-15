AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 775 Group B & C posts at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 775 Group B & C posts

The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The notification was released on July 1, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 775 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Group B: 186 posts

Group C: 589 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection in any post mentioned in this Advertisement will be made based on the performance of the candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) subject to obtaining Minimum Qualifying Marks in Skill Test/Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) as applicable. The Skill Test/CPT will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in it will have no bearing in the final selection. Any other details regarding Skill Test/CPT will be notified in due course of time.

Application Fees

For Unreserved/OBC candidates is Rs.3000/-

For SC/ST/EWS candidates is Rs.2400/

Persons with Disabilities – Fees Exempted

Application fee once remitted shall not be refunded under any circumstances. However, the application fee of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded after the declaration of result in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.