employment news

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Apply for 9 posts in research project

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply with the application form attached with the notification. 
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Apply for 9 posts in research project (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for nine different positions in a research project titled ‘Regional Institute for HIV surveillance & Epidemiology’.

Eligible candidates can apply with the application form attached with the notification.

They need to send the applications along with age, qualification and experience certificates to ri.hse.aiimsbbsr2022@gmail.com on or before May 3, 2022.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): 1 post

Research Officers: 3

Data Manager/Programmer: 1

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: 1

Data Entry Operators: 2

Attendant/ MultiTasking Staff: 1

List of shortlisted candidates will be published on AIIMS website, who will have to appear for interview scheduled for May 11 and 12, 2022.

Result will be published on AIIMS Website, aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, after the selection process is over.

For more information and to download the application form, check the notification:

